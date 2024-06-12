German energy giant Uniper said Wednesday a tribunal had awarded it over 13 billion euros ($14 billion) in damages from Russian state energy company Gazprom for its failure to deliver gas.



An international tribunal awarded Uniper "the right to terminate the contracts and awarded it an amount of more than 13 billion euros in damages for the gas volumes not supplied", the company said in a statement, although it added it was not clear whether Gazprom would hand over "significant amounts".



AFP