Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering: government

Slovenia announced on Thursday that it would ban two far-right Israeli ministers from entering the country, in what authorities said was a first in the European Union.



Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, key coalition partners of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will be declared "persona non grata," the government said in a statement, accusing them of inciting "extreme violence and serious violations of the human rights of Palestinians" with "their genocidal statements".



AFP