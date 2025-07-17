News
Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering: government
World News
17-07-2025 | 11:19
Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering: government
Slovenia announced on Thursday that it would ban two far-right Israeli ministers from entering the country, in what authorities said was a first in the European Union.
Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, key coalition partners of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will be declared "persona non grata," the government said in a statement, accusing them of inciting "extreme violence and serious violations of the human rights of Palestinians" with "their genocidal statements".
AFP
World News
Slovenia
Ban
Israel
Bezalel Smotrich
Itamar Ben-Gvir
Benjamin Netanyahu
EU
