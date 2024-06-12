News
US Ambassador: Turkey firmly rooted in West despite divisions over Gaza war
World News
2024-06-12 | 07:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US Ambassador: Turkey firmly rooted in West despite divisions over Gaza war
US Ambassador to Ankara, Jeff Flake, told Reuters that Turkey remains firmly rooted in the West and that its partnership with the United States is stronger than ever, despite ongoing divisions over the Israeli war in Gaza.
Flake, who is set to leave his post this fall, added that Turkey's support for expanding NATO and the agreement to sell American F-16 aircraft indicates Ankara's inclination towards the West this year and paves the way for a permanent momentum in trade and investment.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Ambassador
Turkey
West
Alliance
Visions
Next
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers have completed withdrawal
Macron says far-right opponents 'ambiguous' on Russia, want to 'leave NATO'
Previous
