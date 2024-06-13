Russia conducted electronic missile launches during tactical nuclear drills

2024-06-13
Russia conducted electronic missile launches during tactical nuclear drills
Russia conducted electronic missile launches during tactical nuclear drills

Russia practiced the electronic launch of missiles as part of a second stage of drills on how to deploy tactical nuclear weapons, the defence ministry said.

"As part of the second stage of the exercises of non-strategic nuclear forces, the personnel of a Leningrad Military District missile unit worked out combat training tasks for covertly advancing to the designated positional area and carried out electronic missile launches against conditional enemy targets," the defence ministry said.

"The personnel involved in the exercise navy crews carried out sea trips to the designated patrol area."

President Vladimir Putin ordered the drills after what Russia said were threats from the West, including signals from Western officials that they would allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons.

Footage released by the defence ministry showed Russian sailors focusing on a dummy target and then counting down to launch, including pressing the "launch" button.

Reuters
 

