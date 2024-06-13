News
G7 leaders to 'hopefully' seal deal on Ukraine funds Thursday: White House says
World News
2024-06-13 | 03:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
G7 leaders to 'hopefully' seal deal on Ukraine funds Thursday: White House says
The G7 has made "very good" progress on a deal to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine and leaders will hopefully reach an agreement Thursday at an Italy summit, the White House said.
"There's been very good progress in the discussions among the G7 delegations here to reach an agreement," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters traveling with US President Joe Biden.
"Hopefully by the time that leaders meet today, we will have a common vision on the way forward."
AFP
World News
G7
Russia
Ukraine
Italy
White House
Jake Sullivan
US
Joe Biden
