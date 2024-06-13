G7 leaders to 'hopefully' seal deal on Ukraine funds Thursday: White House says

World News
2024-06-13 | 03:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
G7 leaders to &#39;hopefully&#39; seal deal on Ukraine funds Thursday: White House says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
G7 leaders to 'hopefully' seal deal on Ukraine funds Thursday: White House says

The G7 has made "very good" progress on a deal to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine and leaders will hopefully reach an agreement Thursday at an Italy summit, the White House said.

"There's been very good progress in the discussions among the G7 delegations here to reach an agreement," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters traveling with US President Joe Biden.

"Hopefully by the time that leaders meet today, we will have a common vision on the way forward."

AFP
 

World News

G7

Russia

Ukraine

Italy

White House

Jake Sullivan

US

Joe Biden

LBCI Next
National Security Adviser Sullivan says Israel supports ceasefire proposal
UN refugee agency says record 117 million people forcibly displaced in 2023
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-25

G7: We are exploring ways to use frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-04-29

Italy says G7 is considering imposing restrictions on Russian gas imports

LBCI
World News
2024-03-15

G7 warns Iran not to give Russia ballistic missiles for Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
02:01

Study documents high emissions resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00

Sullivan: Biden will urge G7 leaders to push Hamas to back ceasefire deal

LBCI
World News
05:45

Swiss government's hit by cyberattack ahead of Ukraine peace summit

LBCI
World News
05:26

Ukrainian foreign minister welcomes US sanctions on Russia

LBCI
World News
03:49

National Security Adviser Sullivan says Israel supports ceasefire proposal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-25

More than 10,000 people reach UK in small boats since January

LBCI
Sports News
15:19

Inter Miami will be my last club, Messi states

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Israeli army confirms killing of senior Hezbollah leader in raid on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hezbollah drones, rocket strikes spark widespread panic: Sirens blare as Israeli towns enter maximum emergency

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11

Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

Qatari PM: There is a clear and firm call to end war in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More