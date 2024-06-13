G7 leaders to 'hopefully' seal deal on Ukraine funds Thursday: White House says

The G7 has made "very good" progress on a deal to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine and leaders will hopefully reach an agreement Thursday at an Italy summit, the White House said.



"There's been very good progress in the discussions among the G7 delegations here to reach an agreement," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters traveling with US President Joe Biden.



"Hopefully by the time that leaders meet today, we will have a common vision on the way forward."



AFP