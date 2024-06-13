Russian prosecutors accuse US journalist of working for CIA

American journalist Evan Gershkovitch will stand trial on espionage charges in a court in Yekaterinburg, located in the Ural region, according to Russian prosecutors.



They accuse him of gathering information about a tank factory and working for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).



The prosecutors stated, "The criminal case has been referred to the Sverdlovsk Regional Court, which will consider its merits."



They allege that Gershkovitch worked for the CIA and collected "secret information" about the Uralvagonzavod tank factory.



Gershkovitch, along with the media organization he works for and the White House, denies these charges.



AFP