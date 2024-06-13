US says Russian charges against reporter have 'zero credibility'

The United States said Thursday that Russian espionage charges against Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich have "zero credibility," after Moscow's prosecutors sent his case to court.



"There's absolutely zero credibility to those charges. We have been clear from the start that Evan has done nothing wrong. He should never have been arrested in the first place," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told journalists.



"The charges against him are false, and the Russian government knows that they are false. He should be released immediately," Miller added.



AFP