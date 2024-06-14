Putin says freezing of Russian assets in West is 'theft'

2024-06-14 | 06:17
Putin says freezing of Russian assets in West is &#39;theft&#39;
Putin says freezing of Russian assets in West is 'theft'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday branded as "theft" the freezing of Russian assets abroad, warning that the move would "not go unpunished".

Putin said Western countries were trying to come up with "some kind of legal basis" for the freezes "but despite all the trickery, theft is still theft and will not go unpunished."


AFP

