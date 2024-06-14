Sudanese Army: Commander of RSF killed in battle in Darfur

2024-06-14 | 08:12
Sudanese Army: Commander of RSF killed in battle in Darfur
Sudanese Army: Commander of RSF killed in battle in Darfur

The Sudanese Army said on Friday that it killed Ali Yaqoub Jibril, the commander of the Central Darfur sector of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, during a battle in Al Fashir.

Jibril was under US sanctions.

The Rapid Support Forces have not yet commented.

Reuters

