US authorities say have 'good video footage' of Charlie Kirk suspect
World News
11-09-2025 | 09:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US authorities say have 'good video footage' of Charlie Kirk suspect
U.S. investigators said Thursday they are confident they will identify the gunman who shot dead right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk at a university in Utah, having gathered images of the suspect.
"We do have good video footage of this individual. We are not going to release that at this time," Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, told reporters.
"We are working through some technologies and some ways to identify this individual," he said, adding that "we are confident in our abilities right now."
AFP
World News
US
Investigators
Charlie Kirk
Utah
Next
Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect
Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk
Previous
0
World News
00:26
Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect
World News
00:26
Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect
0
World News
10:40
Trump says will posthumously award Charlie Kirk highest US civilian honor
World News
10:40
Trump says will posthumously award Charlie Kirk highest US civilian honor
0
World News
2025-06-17
Trump says 'we' have control of Iran's skies
World News
2025-06-17
Trump says 'we' have control of Iran's skies
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Netanyahu says Israel's strikes on Iran have 'clear support' of Trump
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Netanyahu says Israel's strikes on Iran have 'clear support' of Trump
