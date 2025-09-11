US authorities say have 'good video footage' of Charlie Kirk suspect

U.S. investigators said Thursday they are confident they will identify the gunman who shot dead right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk at a university in Utah, having gathered images of the suspect.



"We do have good video footage of this individual. We are not going to release that at this time," Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, told reporters.



"We are working through some technologies and some ways to identify this individual," he said, adding that "we are confident in our abilities right now."



AFP