US authorities say have 'good video footage' of Charlie Kirk suspect

World News
11-09-2025 | 09:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US authorities say have &#39;good video footage&#39; of Charlie Kirk suspect
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US authorities say have 'good video footage' of Charlie Kirk suspect

U.S. investigators said Thursday they are confident they will identify the gunman who shot dead right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk at a university in Utah, having gathered images of the suspect.

"We do have good video footage of this individual. We are not going to release that at this time," Beau Mason, commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, told reporters.

"We are working through some technologies and some ways to identify this individual," he said, adding that "we are confident in our abilities right now."

AFP

World News

US

Investigators

Charlie Kirk

Utah

LBCI Next
Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect
Trump says 'we must all pray' for shot activist Kirk
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:26

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk shot dead, manhunt on for suspect

LBCI
World News
10:40

Trump says will posthumously award Charlie Kirk highest US civilian honor

LBCI
World News
2025-06-17

Trump says 'we' have control of Iran's skies

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Netanyahu says Israel's strikes on Iran have 'clear support' of Trump

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:49

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
World News
10:40

Trump says will posthumously award Charlie Kirk highest US civilian honor

LBCI
World News
04:00

Poland says UN Security Council to convene over drone raid

LBCI
World News
02:49

North Korea leader firming up status of daughter as successor: Seoul spy agency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-05

Speaker Berri meets David Hale, UNIFIL Chief, and Telecommunications Minister in Ain El-Tineh

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-12

Israel conducts 'preemptive strike' on Iran: Israeli defense minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-22

Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanon approves Starlink license for nationwide internet service

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Syria says it arrested Hezbollah cell in Damascus countryside

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Israel escalates strikes as Hezbollah rebuilds capabilities, deploys new border defenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Hezbollah denies presence or activities in Syria after Syrian Interior Ministry accusations

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Avichay Adraee conducts field tour in southern Lebanon (Pictures)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Lebanese Health Ministry says one killed in Israeli strike on motorcycle in Ain Baal-Bazouriye

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:10

PM Salam condemns Avichay Adraee provocation near Khiam, urges full withdrawal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More