113 injured in Swiss New Year fire identified: Police

02-01-2026 | 10:41
113 injured in Swiss New Year fire identified: Police
113 injured in Swiss New Year fire identified: Police

Swiss authorities said Friday that 113 of 119 people injured in a fire that killed 40 people at a Swiss bar filled with New Year revellers had been identified, including numerous foreign nationals.

Fourteen French nationals, 11 Italians, and four Serbians were among the injured, Frederic Gisler, police commander in the Wallis canton, told reporters, while authorities said around 50 people had been sent or would be transferred to other European countries for treatment in specialised burn units.

AFP

