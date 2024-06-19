Putin says 'appreciates the support' of North Korea

2024-06-19 | 01:02
Putin says &#39;appreciates the support&#39; of North Korea
Putin says 'appreciates the support' of North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he "appreciates the support" of North Korea, Russian state media reported, during a rare visit to Pyongyang to meet leader Kim Jong Un.

"We very much appreciate your systematic and permanent support of Russian policy, including on the Ukrainian issue," Putin said at the start of a meeting with the North Korean leader.

