Philippine VP Sara Duterte quits cabinet

2024-06-19 | 03:22
Philippine VP Sara Duterte quits cabinet
Philippine VP Sara Duterte quits cabinet

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte resigned from the cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos on Wednesday, the presidential palace said.

Duterte "tendered her resignation as member of the cabinet" and will no longer serve as secretary of education, presidential spokesperson Cheloy Garafil told reporters, adding she would continue as vice president.
 
