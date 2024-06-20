News
Russia says woman killed in Ukrainian drone attacks
World News
2024-06-20
Russia says woman killed in Ukrainian drone attacks
Ukraine launched multiple drone attacks on Russia overnight targeting oil storage facilities, killing one woman, a regional governor said on Thursday.
Among the locations struck was the city of Slavyansk-na-Kubani in the southern Krasnodar region, where the woman was killed, governor Venyamin Kondratyev said.
AFP
World News
Russia
Death
Drone Attacks
Ukraine
