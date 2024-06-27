News
US, Japan, South Korea pledge strategic cooperation to boost security, economies
World News
2024-06-27 | 02:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US, Japan, South Korea pledge strategic cooperation to boost security, economies
Commerce and trade ministers from the United States, Japan and South Korea vowed on Wednesday to cooperate on strategic issues including artificial intelligence (AI) safety, export controls, clean energy and semiconductor supply chains.
"We're doubling down our efforts to work together," US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said at the start of the meeting in Washington.
"As we three are leading economies in manufacturing, services, technology and innovation and we have to work together to the benefit not just for our countries, but the safety and security of the world," Raimondo said.
She was joined at the inaugural trilateral meeting by Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Ken Saito and South Korean Trade, Industry, and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun. The meetings were decided by the countries' leaders at an August summit at Camp David.
The ministers said in a statement after the meeting they would "focus our joint efforts on a set of strategic areas designed to enhance the security and prosperity of our people and the Indo-Pacific region. We aim to prioritize cooperation to strengthen the resilience of supply chains in key sectors, including semiconductors and batteries," as well as artificial intelligence safety, critical minerals, cybersecurity and technical standard setting.
Last month, President Joe Biden vowed to sharply increase tariffs on critical minerals from China as Washington vows to reduce China's dominance of critical mineral supply chains.
Reuters
World News
United States
Japan
South Korea
Cooperation
8
Lebanon News
14:18
Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:18
Sullivan meets with Israeli Defense Minister at White House: Talks focus on de-escalation efforts in Lebanon
