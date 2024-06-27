French far-right chief Bardella vows won't let 'Russian imperialism' absorb Ukraine

2024-06-27 | 15:10
French far-right chief Bardella vows won&#39;t let &#39;Russian imperialism&#39; absorb Ukraine
French far-right chief Bardella vows won't let 'Russian imperialism' absorb Ukraine

The French far-right National Rally (RN) will not allow Russia to absorb Ukraine if it comes to power in legislative elections, party leader Jordan Bardella said Thursday.

"I will not let Russian imperialism absorb an allied state like Ukraine," Bardella said in a televised debate, pledging both "support for Ukraine and avoiding an escalation with Russia."

