US invites Israeli and Arab foreign ministers to NATO summit
World News
2024-06-28 | 03:18
US invites Israeli and Arab foreign ministers to NATO summit
The Financial Times reported on Friday that the United States invited the foreign ministers of Israel and several Arab countries to attend the NATO summit in Washington next month.
The newspaper quoted a statement from a NATO official, stating that "Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has invited the heads of state and government of all thirty-two allies, as well as leaders of our partners in the Indo-Pacific region."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Israel
Arab
NATO
Summit
