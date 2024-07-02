First Democratic US lawmaker calls on Biden to withdraw

Lloyd Doggett became the first Democratic US lawmaker to publicly call on Joe Biden to withdraw from the race for the White House Tuesday, following the president's poor performance in last week's presidential debate.



"Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden's first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so," the Texas Congressman said in a statement.



AFP