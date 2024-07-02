First Democratic US lawmaker calls on Biden to withdraw

World News
2024-07-02 | 13:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
First Democratic US lawmaker calls on Biden to withdraw
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
First Democratic US lawmaker calls on Biden to withdraw

Lloyd Doggett became the first Democratic US lawmaker to publicly call on Joe Biden to withdraw from the race for the White House Tuesday, following the president's poor performance in last week's presidential debate.

"Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden's first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so," the Texas Congressman said in a statement.

AFP

World News

United States

Democrats

Lawmaker

Joe Biden

LBCI Next
Venezuelan president accepts proposal to restart direct US talks
Philippines: June 17 South China Sea incident 'most aggressive' recent Chinese action
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-18

Putin vows to support North Korea against the United States

LBCI
World News
2024-06-18

Two key Democrats in US Congress approve major arms sale to Israel: Washington Post

LBCI
World News
2024-06-07

Zelenskyy to French lawmakers: Europe 'no longer enjoys peace'

LBCI
World News
2024-06-04

US lawmakers request Justice Department to probe allegations of collusion between OPEC, oil companies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:21

Judge postpones Trump's New York sentencing to September 18

LBCI
World News
15:12

Biden 'knows how to come back' after poor debate

LBCI
World News
12:20

Former US House Speaker Pelosi says 'legitimate' to question Biden's condition

LBCI
World News
12:05

Zelenskyy urges Orban to 'join' Kyiv's peace efforts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-26

Lebanon announces public closure on July 8

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07

UN: 250,000 in southern Gaza hit by Israel's new evacuation order

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-27

Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah

LBCI
World News
15:12

Biden 'knows how to come back' after poor debate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
14:49

Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development

LBCI
Middle East News
06:31

Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Maya Noun to LBCI: Lebanon's restaurants ready for tourist season, emphasizing resilience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israeli Military Prepares for Next Phase in Gaza and Contingency Plans for Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More