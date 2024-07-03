Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow will respond to Finland giving US access to bases

Russia will respond to Finland's decision to grant the United States access to its military bases, a spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.



"I can only confirm that Russia will not leave unanswered the NATO military build-up on our border, which threatens the security of the Russian Federation," Deputy Spokesman Andrei Nastasin said.



"We will also take the necessary measures, including of a military-technical nature, to counter aggressive decisions by Finland, as well as its NATO allies," he added.



Reuters