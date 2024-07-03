Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow will respond to Finland giving US access to bases

World News
2024-07-03 | 11:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow will respond to Finland giving US access to bases
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russian Foreign Ministry: Moscow will respond to Finland giving US access to bases

Russia will respond to Finland's decision to grant the United States access to its military bases, a spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"I can only confirm that Russia will not leave unanswered the NATO military build-up on our border, which threatens the security of the Russian Federation," Deputy Spokesman Andrei Nastasin said.

"We will also take the necessary measures, including of a military-technical nature, to counter aggressive decisions by Finland, as well as its NATO allies," he added.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Foreign Ministry

Finland

Grant

Military

Bases

LBCI Next
Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July
Judge postpones Trump's New York sentencing to September 18
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-24

Russian Foreign Ministry: NATO training in Finland is a provocative act

LBCI
World News
2024-06-20

North Korea and Russia agree to provide all available military assistance in case of attack

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-17

On the Brink of a New Cold War? Russia and the US Flex Military Muscles Near Cuba

LBCI
World News
2024-06-03

Chinese Foreign Ministry: We will continue fruitful cooperation with Russia

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:39

Venezuela, US agree to 'improve relations,' says Caracas

LBCI
World News
14:16

Biden 'absolutely not' withdrawing from White House race

LBCI
World News
14:01

New York Times poll shows Trump widening lead over Biden after debate

LBCI
World News
13:26

Militia in eastern DR Congo kills four Chinese nationals

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:50

Gemayel to LBCI: Lebanon's right to solely armed army must be affirmed, warns of risks in partial implementation of Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29

The Israeli army achieves full operational control over the Philadelphi corridor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander Abou Ali Nasser, Al Arabiya reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Hezbollah fires 100 rockets at Israeli positions following commander's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Israeli airstrike targets car in Tyre, south Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Lebanese authorities accuse US embassy shooter of ISIS ties: AFP judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Iran's Acting Foreign Minister says resistance 'is key' in Lebanon, creating necessary deterrence

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Lebanese Committee on Foreign Affairs presents impacts of Israeli attacks on villages and towns in south

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

MP Fadi Karam states on LBCI: Hezbollah cannot impose its ideology on us

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More