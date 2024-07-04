Russian attack in southern Ukraine kills two, regional governor affirms

2024-07-04 | 00:56
Russian attack in southern Ukraine kills two, regional governor affirms
Russian attack in southern Ukraine kills two, regional governor affirms

A Russian attack on Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region killed two people and wounded another, governor Ivan Fedorov said Thursday.

"A man and a woman died as a result of enemy shelling", the regional governor said on Telegram, adding that another man had been injured in a Russian assault that included 391 strikes on 10 settlements in the last 24 hours.

World News

Russia

Attack

Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia

Ivan Fedorov

