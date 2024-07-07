Russia says captured another village in east Ukraine

World News
2024-07-07 | 06:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia says captured another village in east Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia says captured another village in east Ukraine

Russia on Sunday said its forces had captured another village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the latest modest territorial gain for its advancing forces.

Russian troops had "liberated the village of Chigari" in the Donetsk region, the defense ministry said in a daily briefing posted on social media.

AFP

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Village

Donetsk

Forces

War

LBCI Next
Pope decries populists, warns democracy is in bad health
Midday turnout in French poll highest in four decades
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-07

Russia declares control over village in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-05-25

Russian forces take control of a village in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-07-06

Russia claims it captured village in east Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-07-02

Russian envoy responds to Trump: Ukraine war cannot end in one day

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
World News
07:45

Ukraine hits munitions depot inside Russia with drones

LBCI
World News
07:38

Pope decries populists, warns democracy is in bad health

LBCI
World News
06:12

Midday turnout in French poll highest in four decades

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

France Prepares for Fiercely Contested Second Round of Elections on July 7

LBCI
Sports News
2024-07-06

Russian wrestlers refuse Olympics invitation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-10

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh confirms death of sons, grandchildren in Israeli strike: Al Jazeera

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
12:42

Q3: Bahamas 63 - 54 Lebanon. Bahamas leads, but Lebanon has narrowed the difference in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament semi-finals! Watch the game on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv

LBCI
Sports News
12:50

Final Score: Bahamas 89 - 72 Lebanon. Despite a strong effort, Lebanon's journey in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament comes to an end

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:56

Israeli army says it killed Hezbollah operative in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Raed Berro to LBCI: Hezbollah firm on presidential choice, demands alternatives from dialogue opponents

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

High Toll of Conflict: Hezbollah and Israeli Attacks Since October 8

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Arabs Resume Flights Over Syria After 12-Year Hiatus: A New Beginning for Regional Relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More