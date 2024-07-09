News
Biden NATO summit a chance to show voters, allies he can still lead
World News
2024-07-09 | 08:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Biden NATO summit a chance to show voters, allies he can still lead
US President Joe Biden welcomes the heads of NATO member states to Washington on Tuesday for an annual summit that gives the embattled Democrat an international stage to convince allies at home and abroad he can still lead.
Biden, 81, has vowed to press on in his race against Republican Donald Trump, 78, despite concern from Democrats on Capitol Hill and donors that he will lose the Nov. 5 US election after a halting debate performance on June 27.
Biden made restoring the United States' traditional alliances abroad to counter the threat of autocracies the centerpiece of his foreign policy after Trump challenged allies as part of an "America First" approach. Who wins in November could have a substantial impact on NATO's future and Europe's.
Trump has suggested that, given a second term, he would not defend NATO members that did not meet the alliance's defense spending target of 2% of each member's GDP if they came under military attack. He has questioned the amount of aid given to Ukraine in its battle against Russia's invasion.
Biden's opening speech will highlight what his administration sees as a key accomplishment, aides said: a stronger and more united NATO, under Washington's leadership, with more members and a resolve to protect their collective security needs.
They see Biden producing tangible results for American voters: a safer country, with a strong international economic position, more alliances and power abroad, and less at risk of conflict with its adversaries.
The mere presence of leaders from NATO and beyond shows Biden's power to assemble coalitions and inspire confidence, aides said, arguments that Trump and many of his Republican allies reject.
NATO, celebrating its 75th anniversary, has found new purpose in opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion and welcomed Finland and Sweden as new members.
Reuters
World News
Biden
NATO
Summit
Voters
Allies
