Japan's defense minister said Tuesday that cooperation between his country, the United States and South Korea was "critical", after U.S. President Donald Trump scaled back military drills with Seoul.



"As Japan faces the most severe and complicated security environment in the post-war era, the cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea is critical to the peace and stability of the region," Shinjiro Koizumi said in Australia after talks with his counterpart Richard Marles.





AFP