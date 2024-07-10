News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US and allies announce additional air defense support for Ukraine
World News
2024-07-10 | 00:28
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US and allies announce additional air defense support for Ukraine
The United States and its allies will deliver to Ukraine five additional air defense systems, including Patriot missile batteries and Patriot components, the leaders of those countries said in a joint statement during the NATO summit.
They added that in the coming months, they intend to provide Ukraine with dozens of tactical air defense systems.
Washington, Ukraine's biggest supporter, has provided more than $50 billion in military aid since 2022.
But US military aid was delayed in Congress for months over the winter, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a shortage of weapons was giving Russia the upper hand.
After battle lines remained largely frozen since early in the conflict, Moscow made some advances in eastern Ukraine in recent months. Zelenskyy has urged Western governments to increase and speed up military aid to Kyiv's forces.
US legislation was approved in April that provided $61 billion in funding to Ukraine. Zelenskyy said last week he wanted to double Ukraine's air defense capacity over the summer.
President Joe Biden made the announcement in remarks at the NATO summit. A joint statement was later issued by the leaders of the US, the Netherlands, Romania, Italy, Germany, and Ukraine.
"We are providing Ukraine with additional strategic air defense systems, including additional Patriot batteries donated by the United States, Germany, and Romania; Patriot components donated by the Netherlands and other partners to enable the operation of an additional Patriot battery; and an additional SAMP-T system donated by Italy," the joint statement said.
Reuters
World News
United States
Ukraine
Air
Defense
Systems
Missile
NATO
Summit
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Moscow
Russia
Next
Biden tells NATO in forceful speech: Ukraine will stop Putin
Storms trap over 130 people near China's Tibetan border with Nepal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-20
Zelensky tells NATO: Ukraine needs at least seven Patriot air defense systems
World News
2024-04-20
Zelensky tells NATO: Ukraine needs at least seven Patriot air defense systems
0
World News
2024-06-07
Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia
World News
2024-06-07
Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia
0
World News
2024-05-18
Zelenskyy to AFP: Ukraine has only quarter of the air defense systems it needs
World News
2024-05-18
Zelenskyy to AFP: Ukraine has only quarter of the air defense systems it needs
0
World News
2024-04-26
Greek PM: Greece rules out sending air defense systems to Ukraine
World News
2024-04-26
Greek PM: Greece rules out sending air defense systems to Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:35
Russian attack on Odesa region kills two, damages port
World News
04:35
Russian attack on Odesa region kills two, damages port
0
World News
04:09
Beijing hopes Saudi Public Investment Fund expands operations in the city
World News
04:09
Beijing hopes Saudi Public Investment Fund expands operations in the city
0
World News
03:20
China says launches probe into EU foreign subsidy investigations
World News
03:20
China says launches probe into EU foreign subsidy investigations
0
World News
02:25
At least 18 killed as bus collides with tanker in India
World News
02:25
At least 18 killed as bus collides with tanker in India
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-06
MP Abdallah after meeting MP Frangieh: We are trying to foster conditions for internal settlement to ensure Lebanon's protection
Lebanon News
2024-06-06
MP Abdallah after meeting MP Frangieh: We are trying to foster conditions for internal settlement to ensure Lebanon's protection
0
World News
2024-06-25
WikiLeaks' founder to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge
World News
2024-06-25
WikiLeaks' founder to be freed after pleading guilty to US espionage charge
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
14:57
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
14:57
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
3
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
08:05
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
4
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura
Lebanon News
13:30
Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura
5
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports
Lebanon News
08:14
Israeli strike on Hezbollah vehicle kills two in Syria: Monitor reports
6
Lebanon News
14:57
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
14:57
Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights
7
Lebanon News
01:55
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:55
Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More