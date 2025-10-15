News
Over 12 civilians killed in Pakistani attack, Afghan Taliban say
World News
15-10-2025 | 03:39
Over 12 civilians killed in Pakistani attack, Afghan Taliban say
More than 12 civilians were killed in Afghanistan as fresh fighting broke out between Afghan and Pakistani forces on Wednesday, the Taliban said, rupturing a fragile peace that had briefly taken hold after weekend clashes between the countries killed dozens.
Once allies, the recent friction between the South Asian nations erupted after Islamabad demanded that the Afghan Taliban administration act against militants who have stepped up attacks in Pakistan, saying they operate from havens in Afghanistan.
The Taliban denies the presence of Pakistani militants in Afghanistan.
"Early this morning, Pakistani forces launched attacks...more than 12 civilians were martyred and over 100 others were wounded," Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on X.
The Taliban also said it had killed "a large number of Pakistani soldiers", captured their posts and centres, seized their weapons and tanks, and "destroyed" most of their military facilities.
Pakistani officials blamed the Taliban for the clashes and said four civilians were wounded on their side of the border.
Reuters
World News
civilians
killed
Pakistani
attack,
Afghan
Taliban
