British Government: Starmer and Biden discussed situation in Israel, Gaza, and Ukraine

World News
2024-07-11 | 02:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
British Government: Starmer and Biden discussed situation in Israel, Gaza, and Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
British Government: Starmer and Biden discussed situation in Israel, Gaza, and Ukraine

The British government stated in a statement on Thursday that new Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed with US President Joe Biden the aspirations for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The statement added that Biden and Starmer also discussed the Ukraine crisis during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

Reuters

World News

United States

Britain

Discussion

Situation

Ukraine

Israel

Gaza

LBCI Next
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
Russia criticizes Armenia's cooperation with NATO
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-24

Biden signs bill for aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22

US report says Israel's war in Gaza negatively impacted human rights situation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-18

US State Department: Humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, Israel must do more

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:07

Israel army says completed 'operations' in Gaza City's Shujaiya

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:37

Russia plans 'response' to contain 'serious threat' from NATO: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
05:15

China says NATO statements about its role in Russia-Ukraine conflict are 'malicious'

LBCI
World News
05:03

Rights campaigner Orlov compares Russian justice system to Nazi Germany

LBCI
World News
04:11

Ukraine says seized cargo ship used for Crimea grain exports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-28

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-06-03

China emphasizes the need to recognize all efforts in Russia-Ukraine peace initiatives

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front

LBCI
World News
02:46

Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18

Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40

US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More