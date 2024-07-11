Rights campaigner Orlov compares Russian justice system to Nazi Germany

Jailed Russian rights campaigner Oleg Orlov compared Russia's justice system to that of Nazi Germany in a court hearing Thursday to appeal a two-and-a-half-year sentence for discrediting Moscow's army.



Speaking via video link, Orlov quoted a passage from a prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials against Nazi German war criminals to describe Russia's judicial system, stating: "They distorted, perverted and in the end, achieved the destruction of justice and law."



AFP