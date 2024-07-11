News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
35
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
33
o
Metn
33
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
35
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rights campaigner Orlov compares Russian justice system to Nazi Germany
World News
2024-07-11 | 05:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rights campaigner Orlov compares Russian justice system to Nazi Germany
Jailed Russian rights campaigner Oleg Orlov compared Russia's justice system to that of Nazi Germany in a court hearing Thursday to appeal a two-and-a-half-year sentence for discrediting Moscow's army.
Speaking via video link, Orlov quoted a passage from a prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials against Nazi German war criminals to describe Russia's judicial system, stating: "They distorted, perverted and in the end, achieved the destruction of justice and law."
AFP
World News
Russia
Rights Campaigner
Justice
System
Nazi
Germany
Next
China says NATO statements about its role in Russia-Ukraine conflict are 'malicious'
Ukraine says seized cargo ship used for Crimea grain exports
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-05
Germany states third donated Patriot system now in Ukraine
World News
2024-07-05
Germany states third donated Patriot system now in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-06-12
Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 billion euros for lost Russian gas
World News
2024-06-12
Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 billion euros for lost Russian gas
0
World News
2024-06-05
Russia jails US-Russian citizen for 3.5 years for 'rehabilitating Nazism'
World News
2024-06-05
Russia jails US-Russian citizen for 3.5 years for 'rehabilitating Nazism'
0
World News
2024-05-06
Germany recalls its ambassador to Russia after accusing Moscow of cyber attacks
World News
2024-05-06
Germany recalls its ambassador to Russia after accusing Moscow of cyber attacks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:37
Russia plans 'response' to contain 'serious threat' from NATO: Kremlin
World News
05:37
Russia plans 'response' to contain 'serious threat' from NATO: Kremlin
0
World News
05:15
China says NATO statements about its role in Russia-Ukraine conflict are 'malicious'
World News
05:15
China says NATO statements about its role in Russia-Ukraine conflict are 'malicious'
0
World News
04:11
Ukraine says seized cargo ship used for Crimea grain exports
World News
04:11
Ukraine says seized cargo ship used for Crimea grain exports
0
World News
02:46
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
World News
02:46
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-28
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-28
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
World News
2024-06-03
China emphasizes the need to recognize all efforts in Russia-Ukraine peace initiatives
World News
2024-06-03
China emphasizes the need to recognize all efforts in Russia-Ukraine peace initiatives
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:33
Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front
Lebanon News
10:33
Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front
2
World News
02:46
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
World News
02:46
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18
Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18
Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30
Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement
6
Lebanon News
04:28
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:28
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40
US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40
US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More