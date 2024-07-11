Rights campaigner Orlov compares Russian justice system to Nazi Germany

World News
2024-07-11 | 05:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rights campaigner Orlov compares Russian justice system to Nazi Germany
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Rights campaigner Orlov compares Russian justice system to Nazi Germany

Jailed Russian rights campaigner Oleg Orlov compared Russia's justice system to that of Nazi Germany in a court hearing Thursday to appeal a two-and-a-half-year sentence for discrediting Moscow's army.

Speaking via video link, Orlov quoted a passage from a prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials against Nazi German war criminals to describe Russia's judicial system, stating: "They distorted, perverted and in the end, achieved the destruction of justice and law."

AFP

World News

Russia

Rights Campaigner

Justice

System

Nazi

Germany

LBCI Next
China says NATO statements about its role in Russia-Ukraine conflict are 'malicious'
Ukraine says seized cargo ship used for Crimea grain exports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-05

Germany states third donated Patriot system now in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-06-12

Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 billion euros for lost Russian gas

LBCI
World News
2024-06-05

Russia jails US-Russian citizen for 3.5 years for 'rehabilitating Nazism'

LBCI
World News
2024-05-06

Germany recalls its ambassador to Russia after accusing Moscow of cyber attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:37

Russia plans 'response' to contain 'serious threat' from NATO: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
05:15

China says NATO statements about its role in Russia-Ukraine conflict are 'malicious'

LBCI
World News
04:11

Ukraine says seized cargo ship used for Crimea grain exports

LBCI
World News
02:46

Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-28

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-06-03

China emphasizes the need to recognize all efforts in Russia-Ukraine peace initiatives

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front

LBCI
World News
02:46

Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:18

Israeli army announces strikes on Syrian army targets in Golan Heights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Lebanon Faces Power Crisis Amid Fuel Shortage

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:30

Israeli Defense Minister urges seizing opportunity for Gaza war agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40

US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More