Russia adds Yulia Navalnaya to 'terrorists and extremists' blacklist

World News
2024-07-11 | 09:22
High views
Russia adds Yulia Navalnaya to 'terrorists and extremists' blacklist
Russia adds Yulia Navalnaya to 'terrorists and extremists' blacklist

Russia on Thursday added opposition figure Yulia Navalnaya to its list of "terrorists" and "extremists," two days after it issued an arrest warrant for the exiled dissident.

The personal details of Navalnaya, wife of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who died in February, appeared in an online blacklist maintained by Rosfinmonitoring, a state agency designed to combat the financing of people and organizations Moscow deems "terrorists" or involved in "extremist activity."

