Texas floods death toll rises to at least 78, officials say
World News
07-07-2025 | 07:25
Texas floods death toll rises to at least 78, officials say
The death toll from devastating floods in central Texas jumped to at least 78 people, officials said on Sunday, with ten girls still missing from the worst-hit Kerr County.
"We have recorded 68 deceased in Kerr County," local sheriff Larry Leitha told reporters, as Texas state officials confirmed that at least ten more people had died in nearby regions after torrential rains resulted in flash floods.
AFP
World News
United States
Texas
Floods
Death Toll
Next
EU chief, Trump had 'good exchange' by phone Sunday
Australian woman found guilty of triple murder with toxic mushrooms
Previous
