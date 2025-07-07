Texas floods death toll rises to at least 78, officials say

07-07-2025 | 07:25
Texas floods death toll rises to at least 78, officials say
Texas floods death toll rises to at least 78, officials say

The death toll from devastating floods in central Texas jumped to at least 78 people, officials said on Sunday, with ten girls still missing from the worst-hit Kerr County.

"We have recorded 68 deceased in Kerr County," local sheriff Larry Leitha told reporters, as Texas state officials confirmed that at least ten more people had died in nearby regions after torrential rains resulted in flash floods.

AFP

World News

United States

Texas

Floods

Death Toll

