Sudan's warring parties meet in Geneva for talks aiming at ceasefires

World News
2024-07-11 | 12:59
Sudan's warring parties have arrived in Geneva, Switzerland, for UN-brokered talks that began on Thursday aimed at "possible local ceasefires" to facilitate humanitarian aid and protect civilians, a United Nations spokesperson said.

"The discussions seek to identify avenues for advancement of the identified humanitarian and protection of civilian measures through possible local ceasefires, as requested by the Security Council," a UN spokesperson said in response to Reuters' questions, noting that the talks were convened by UN Envoy for Sudan Ramtane Lamamra from Algeria.

Reuters
 

