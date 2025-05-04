Voter turnout in Mount Lebanon reaches 34.42% by 4 p.m.

Participation in the municipal and Mukhtar elections across Mount Lebanon climbed to 34.42% by around 4 p.m. on Sunday, with Keserwan and Jbeil continuing to lead in turnout.



Keserwan recorded the highest turnout at 48.47%, followed by Jbeil at 45.25%. In the Chouf district, 34.13% of eligible voters had cast their ballots, while Aley stood at 32.42%.



In Matn and Baabda, turnout reached 29.47% and 29.28% respectively.