News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Voter turnout in Mount Lebanon reaches 34.42% by 4 p.m.
Lebanon News
04-05-2025 | 09:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Voter turnout in Mount Lebanon reaches 34.42% by 4 p.m.
Participation in the municipal and Mukhtar elections across Mount Lebanon climbed to 34.42% by around 4 p.m. on Sunday, with Keserwan and Jbeil continuing to lead in turnout.
Keserwan recorded the highest turnout at 48.47%, followed by Jbeil at 45.25%. In the Chouf district, 34.13% of eligible voters had cast their ballots, while Aley stood at 32.42%.
In Matn and Baabda, turnout reached 29.47% and 29.28% respectively.
Lebanon News
Voter
Mount Lebanon
Municipal Elections
Next
70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon
From rocket launch to arrests: How Lebanon traced attackers to Hamas network
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:52
Turnout in Mount Lebanon reaches 24.24% by 1 p.m.
Lebanon News
06:52
Turnout in Mount Lebanon reaches 24.24% by 1 p.m.
0
Lebanon News
11:10
Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show
Lebanon News
11:10
Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show
0
Lebanon News
08:17
Turnout in Mount Lebanon municipal elections nears 32% by 3 p.m.
Lebanon News
08:17
Turnout in Mount Lebanon municipal elections nears 32% by 3 p.m.
0
Lebanon News
05:02
Turnout reaches nearly 21% in some districts by noon in Mount Lebanon municipal elections
Lebanon News
05:02
Turnout reaches nearly 21% in some districts by noon in Mount Lebanon municipal elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Prime Minister Salam hails municipal elections as a 'triumph' of democracy
Lebanon News
13:21
Prime Minister Salam hails municipal elections as a 'triumph' of democracy
0
Lebanon News
12:36
Interior Minister hails 'national democratic celebration' as Mount Lebanon polls close
Lebanon News
12:36
Interior Minister hails 'national democratic celebration' as Mount Lebanon polls close
0
Lebanon News
12:00
Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections
Lebanon News
12:00
Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections
0
Lebanon News
11:10
Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show
Lebanon News
11:10
Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:05
In pictures: President Aoun tours key institutions as Mount Lebanon municipal elections get underway
Lebanon News
06:05
In pictures: President Aoun tours key institutions as Mount Lebanon municipal elections get underway
0
Middle East News
08:54
Israel army says missile that hit airport area was fired from Yemen
Middle East News
08:54
Israel army says missile that hit airport area was fired from Yemen
0
Lebanon News
07:21
Beirut airport sees crowding; travelers told to arrive three hours early
Lebanon News
07:21
Beirut airport sees crowding; travelers told to arrive three hours early
0
Lebanon News
09:08
Voter turnout in Mount Lebanon reaches 34.42% by 4 p.m.
Lebanon News
09:08
Voter turnout in Mount Lebanon reaches 34.42% by 4 p.m.
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:21
Beirut airport sees crowding; travelers told to arrive three hours early
Lebanon News
07:21
Beirut airport sees crowding; travelers told to arrive three hours early
2
Lebanon News
07:31
Army Intelligence receives suspect from Hamas over rocket fire from Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:31
Army Intelligence receives suspect from Hamas over rocket fire from Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
02:24
70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:24
70 municipalities and 187 mukhtars win unopposed in Mount Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
11:10
Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show
Lebanon News
11:10
Mount Lebanon voter turnout hits 41.61% by 6 p.m., new figures show
5
Lebanon News
06:05
In pictures: President Aoun tours key institutions as Mount Lebanon municipal elections get underway
Lebanon News
06:05
In pictures: President Aoun tours key institutions as Mount Lebanon municipal elections get underway
6
Lebanon News
06:54
UAE lifts travel ban on Lebanon, effective May 7
Lebanon News
06:54
UAE lifts travel ban on Lebanon, effective May 7
7
Lebanon News
09:50
Interior Ministry receives 360 complaints during Mount Lebanon elections, most resolved
Lebanon News
09:50
Interior Ministry receives 360 complaints during Mount Lebanon elections, most resolved
8
Lebanon News
02:45
President Aoun visits Defense Ministry operations room as municipal elections begin in Mount Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:45
President Aoun visits Defense Ministry operations room as municipal elections begin in Mount Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More