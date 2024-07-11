Kremlin says US missiles in Germany signal Cold War

World News
2024-07-11 | 15:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin says US missiles in Germany signal Cold War
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin says US missiles in Germany signal Cold War

The United States' plan to periodically station long-range missiles in Germany will lead to Cold War-style confrontation between Russia and the West, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"We are taking steady steps towards the Cold War. All the attributes of the Cold War with the direct confrontation are returning," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a state TV reporter.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Missiles

Germany

Cold War

Russia

Kremlin

LBCI Next
Ukraine says seized cargo ship used for Crimea grain exports
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:37

Russia plans 'response' to contain 'serious threat' from NATO: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
05:03

Rights campaigner Orlov compares Russian justice system to Nazi Germany

LBCI
World News
02:46

Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says

LBCI
World News
2024-07-10

Kremlin: We will respond if Britain allows Ukraine to strike Russia with British weapons

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:42

Zelensky's 'assured' Ukraine will one day enter NATO

LBCI
World News
12:59

Sudan's warring parties meet in Geneva for talks aiming at ceasefires

LBCI
World News
12:55

Pressure Mounts on Biden as Decision Time for 2024 Election Looms

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:34

White House hopes US to wind down Gaza pier operations in relatively short order

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-29

Pedro Sanchez stays on as Spain's prime minister after considering quitting

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-10

Nasrallah affirms commitment to Al-Aqsa Flood war, emphasizes unity on Lebanese front

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-10

Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
02:46

Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12

Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35

Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40

US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More