'We can finally say: there are no longer any hostages in Gaza': Family forum

An Israeli group campaigning for the release of hostages said Monday that following the return of Ran Gvili's remains, there were no hostages held in Gaza for the first time since 2014.



"We can finally say: there are no longer any hostages in Gaza," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.



Israel's military announced on Monday that it had identified the remains of Gvili, a policeman killed during Hamas's October 2023 attack, and returned them to Israel.



AFP