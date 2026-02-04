China calls EU 'discriminatory' over probe into energy giant Goldwind

Beijing accused the European Union on Wednesday of taking "discriminatory" measures after the bloc opened an investigation into Chinese clean energy giant Goldwind over concerns the firm unfairly benefited from state subsidies.



"The EU's frequent use of unilateral trade tools and its discriminatory and restrictive measures against Chinese companies send protectionist signals, damage the EU's image and affect the confidence of Chinese companies in investing in Europe," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular press conference.



AFP



