News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China calls EU 'discriminatory' over probe into energy giant Goldwind
World News
04-02-2026 | 02:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
China calls EU 'discriminatory' over probe into energy giant Goldwind
Beijing accused the European Union on Wednesday of taking "discriminatory" measures after the bloc opened an investigation into Chinese clean energy giant Goldwind over concerns the firm unfairly benefited from state subsidies.
"The EU's frequent use of unilateral trade tools and its discriminatory and restrictive measures against Chinese companies send protectionist signals, damage the EU's image and affect the confidence of Chinese companies in investing in Europe," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular press conference.
AFP
World News
China
Beijing
European Union
Goldwind
Next
ICE agents have no operational police role in Olympics: Italy
Nuclear talks between US and Iran to take place in Oman on Friday: Report
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-26
EU opens probe into Musk's Grok over sexual AI deepfakes
World News
2026-01-26
EU opens probe into Musk's Grok over sexual AI deepfakes
0
World News
2026-01-28
EU energy chief says 'growing concern' over dependency on US gas
World News
2026-01-28
EU energy chief says 'growing concern' over dependency on US gas
0
World News
2025-12-09
EU launches antitrust probe into Google's data use for AI
World News
2025-12-09
EU launches antitrust probe into Google's data use for AI
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-25
UN seeks 'impartial' probe into Israeli strikes in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-25
UN seeks 'impartial' probe into Israeli strikes in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:28
Kremlin says war to continue until Kyiv agrees to Moscow's terms
World News
05:28
Kremlin says war to continue until Kyiv agrees to Moscow's terms
0
World News
05:14
Pope warns of 'new arms race' as US-Russia treaty to expire
World News
05:14
Pope warns of 'new arms race' as US-Russia treaty to expire
0
World News
04:56
Ukraine delegation arrives in UAE for Russia talks: AFP
World News
04:56
Ukraine delegation arrives in UAE for Russia talks: AFP
0
World News
04:51
Putin tells Xi Moscow-Beijing alliance 'stabilising' for world
World News
04:51
Putin tells Xi Moscow-Beijing alliance 'stabilising' for world
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-12-18
US imposes sanctions on Iran-linked ships
Middle East News
2025-12-18
US imposes sanctions on Iran-linked ships
0
World News
04:56
Ukraine delegation arrives in UAE for Russia talks: AFP
World News
04:56
Ukraine delegation arrives in UAE for Russia talks: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-14
Lebanese President condemns Sydney attack
Lebanon News
2025-12-14
Lebanese President condemns Sydney attack
0
World News
2025-11-26
China's Xi urges Hong Kong to 'make every effort' to fight deadly blaze
World News
2025-11-26
China's Xi urges Hong Kong to 'make every effort' to fight deadly blaze
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:45
Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5
Lebanon News
08:45
Nouh Zaiter's lawyer tells LBCI verdicts in felony cases are expected to be issued on May 5
2
Lebanon News
10:16
Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations
Lebanon News
10:16
Lebanon’s Interior Ministry announces official deadlines for 2026 election candidacies and list registrations
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Ahead of talks: Israel sets conditions for US-Iran agreement
4
Lebanon News
03:41
President Aoun condemns Israeli spraying of toxic chemicals over southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:41
President Aoun condemns Israeli spraying of toxic chemicals over southern Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Salam calls on Gulf partners to back reform efforts: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
At the World Governments Summit in Dubai, PM Salam calls on Gulf partners to back reform efforts: The details
6
Lebanon News
10:42
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crossed Blue Line, threatened peacekeepers near Kfarkela
Lebanon News
10:42
UNIFIL says Israeli drone crossed Blue Line, threatened peacekeepers near Kfarkela
7
Middle East News
12:32
US military shoots down Iranian drone that approached aircraft carrier: Reuters
Middle East News
12:32
US military shoots down Iranian drone that approached aircraft carrier: Reuters
8
World News
06:32
EU chief to visit Ukraine to mark four years of war
World News
06:32
EU chief to visit Ukraine to mark four years of war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More