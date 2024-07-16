Senior North Korean diplomat defected to South Korea from Cuba

World News
2024-07-16 | 02:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Senior North Korean diplomat defected to South Korea from Cuba
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Senior North Korean diplomat defected to South Korea from Cuba

A senior North Korean diplomat based in Cuba defected with his wife and child to South Korea in November, South Korean media reports said on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking North Korean diplomat to escape to the South since 2016.

Before fleeing to the South, Ri Il Kyu, 52, told the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo he was a counselor at the North Korean embassy in Cuba. Yonhap News Agency also reported Ri had defected to the South, citing an anonymous government source.

The South's unification ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, declined to comment on the reports, citing privacy issues.

Among Ri's jobs at the embassy was to block North Korea's rival South Korea and old ally Cuba from forging diplomatic ties, Chosun Ilbo reported. In February, the two countries established diplomatic relations.

Ri said he flew out of Cuba with his family but he did not elaborate further on how he pulled off the high-risk escape.

"I bought flight tickets and called my wife and kid to tell them about my decision, six hours before the defection. I didn't say South Korea, but said, let's live abroad," he said.

He told the newspaper he had decided to defect over disillusionment with the regime and unfair evaluation of his work.

Ri said he made a final decision to run when his request to travel to Mexico for medical treatment was denied last year, adding that his parents and parents-in-law who might face reprisals for his defection had passed away.

"I hope that all former North Korean diplomats will join forces and work hard for the unification movement to realize the dream of North Korean officials and people to have their children live freely in South Korea," Tae said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Welcome, Counsellor Ilkyu!" said Tae, adding that Ri was a former rival in table tennis games at the foreign ministry.

Reuters

World News

North Korea

Cuba

South Korea

Diplomat

LBCI Next
200 more Kenyan police leave for Haiti mission
Trump supporters see his escape from death as God's work
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-10

South Korea President: North Korea-Russia arms trade a global threat

LBCI
World News
2024-06-30

North Korea claims South Korea, US, and Japan ties are Asian version of NATO

LBCI
World News
2024-06-24

South Korea, US, Japan express concern over Putin's visit to North Korea

LBCI
World News
2024-06-21

South Korea summons Russian ambassador over treaty with North Korea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:16

Russian trial of US journalist Evan Gershkovich resumes Thursday

LBCI
World News
04:09

Indian soldiers killed in militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir

LBCI
World News
03:49

Afghanistan bus crash kills 17, injures 34

LBCI
World News
03:45

Russia needs to understand what Zelenskyy means by 'peace summit': Kremlin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-12

Egypt and Israel discuss a monitoring system on border with Gaza: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread

LBCI
World News
2024-06-11

UN denounces 'outrageous allegations' against staff held in Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
12:09

Prominent businessman tied to Syrian regime, Baraa Qatirji, killed in Israeli strike near Lebanon-Syria border: Here’s what you need to know about him

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Beirut Airport receives approximately 14,000 passengers daily, strong summer tourism season ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:26

Breaking: Israeli strike kills three family members in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Health alert: Lebanon monitors FLiRTLB1 variant as symptoms spread

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Germany arrests suspected Hezbollah member: Prosecutor

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Fire near Beirut Port caused by waste

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Banking crisis continues: New tax rules for loan repayments

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border after recent fatal strikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More