Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Russia and China kick off live-fire naval exercises in South China Sea
World News
2024-07-17 | 02:12
Russia and China kick off live-fire naval exercises in South China Sea
China and Russia have begun live-fire naval exercises in the South China Sea, Russian and Chinese state media reported, with the two countries having strengthened military and trade ties in recent years following US sanctions on both.
The opening ceremony of the Russian-Chinese naval exercise 'Maritime Cooperation - 2024' took place in the Chinese port of Zhanjiang, the Russian defense ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.
During their sea maneuvers, the crews of ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet and the PLA Navy were to conduct joint air defense exercises and anti-submarine drills with the involvement of PLA naval anti-submarine aviation, the Russian defense ministry said.
Both countries were to deploy at least three vessels each for the three-day exercises, China's state-controlled Global Times newspaper said, citing the People's Liberation Army Navy.
Russia's RIA state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Russia's Pacific Fleet, that the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy conducted artillery firing as part of the joint drills.
The drills follow the completion of a separate joint naval patrol in the North Pacific, which the Russian defense ministry said earlier involved a detachment of Russia's Pacific Fleet ships, including two corvettes, the Rezky and the Gromky.
Wang Guangzheng of the PLA Navy's Southern Theatre told Chinese state broadcaster CCTV that: "the China-Russia joint patrol has promoted the deepening and practical cooperation between the two in multiple directions and fields."
"And effectively enhanced the ability to the two sides to jointly respond to maritime security threats."
The participating vessels set off from a naval port in Zhanjiang in southern China's Guangdong province on Monday, the report added, citing a PLA Navy statement.
The report did not specify where in the contested waterway the drills would take place.
Reuters
World News
China
Russia
Navy
South China Sea
Military
Trade
United States
Sanctions
