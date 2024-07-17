Ukrainian drone kills two in Russian border region

A Ukrainian drone killed two people in Russia's Belgorod region Wednesday, the governor said, a day after he announced plans to restrict access to several border villages due to routine bombardment.



"An FPV-drone attacked a passenger car with a young married couple in it in the vicinity of the Tserkovnyi hamlet. As a result of the car fire, the couple died on the spot before an ambulance crew arrived," Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.



AFP