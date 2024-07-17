News
Car hits Paris cafe terrace, three seriously hurt: Officials affirm
World News
2024-07-17 | 14:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Car hits Paris cafe terrace, three seriously hurt: Officials affirm
A motorist ploughed a vehicle into a cafe terrace in Olympic host city Paris on Wednesday evening, leaving three people seriously injured, officials told AFP, without indicating a possible motive.
A police source who asked not to be named said the driver fled the scene in northern Paris while a passenger from the vehicle was detained. A separate source close to the enquiry said the passenger tested positive for drug and alcohol consumption.
AFP
World News
France
Paris
Cafe
Incident
