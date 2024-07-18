Attacker injures one police officer in central Paris attack: French Interior Minister

2024-07-18 | 14:06
Attacker injures one police officer in central Paris attack: French Interior Minister
Attacker injures one police officer in central Paris attack: French Interior Minister

One police officer was injured in an attack in central Paris on Thursday, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The attacker was incapacitated by police while the area where the incident occurred was cordoned off, Darmanin said.

Paris police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Reuters

