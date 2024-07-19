Trump on North Korean leader Kim: 'I think he misses me'

Donald Trump suggested that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, "misses" him, as he assailed the current White House's foreign policy in a speech to the Republican National Convention on Thursday.



"I get along with him, he'd like to see me back too. I think he misses me, if you want to know," said Trump, who held in-person meetings with the reclusive ruler during his presidency and is running for election again in November.



AFP