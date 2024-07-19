Trump on North Korean leader Kim: 'I think he misses me'

2024-07-19 | 01:18
Trump on North Korean leader Kim: 'I think he misses me'

Donald Trump suggested that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, "misses" him, as he assailed the current White House's foreign policy in a speech to the Republican National Convention on Thursday.

"I get along with him, he'd like to see me back too. I think he misses me, if you want to know," said Trump, who held in-person meetings with the reclusive ruler during his presidency and is running for election again in November.

AFP

World News

United States

Donald Trump

North Korea

Kim Jong Un

White House

Republican National Convention

