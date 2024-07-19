Blinken: Iran is capable of producing fissile material in 'one or two weeks'

Iran is capable of producing fissile material for use in a nuclear weapon within just "one or two weeks," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.



"Iran, because the nuclear agreement was thrown out, instead of being at least a year away from having the breakout capacity of producing fissile material for a nuclear weapon, is now probably one or two weeks away from doing that," Blinken said at a forum in Colorado, specifying that the country still had not developed a weapon.





AFP