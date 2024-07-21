Philippines says has agreed with China on an 'arrangement' for resupplying Filipino troops on reef

The Philippines and China have agreed on an "arrangement" for resupplying Filipino troops stationed on a South China Sea reef, Manila said Sunday, after a series of escalatating confrontations in the disputed waters.



"The Philippines and the People's Republic of China have reached an understanding on the provisional arrangement for the resupply of daily necessities and rotation missions to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal," the Philippine foreign ministry, using the Filipino name for Second Thomas Shoal.



AFP