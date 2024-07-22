Russia jails US-Russian journalist Kurmasheva for over 6 years

A Russian court has sentenced US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva to six and a half years in prison for spreading "false information" about the military, a court spokesperson told AFP on Monday.



"Alsu Kurmasheva was sentenced. Six years, six months," Natalya Loseva, a spokesperson for the Supreme Court of Tatarstan, told AFP. Her employer, RFE/RL slammed the trial as a "mockery of justice."



AFP