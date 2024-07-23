Spanish court sentences man to 18 years for sending letter bombs to PM, embassies

News
2024-07-23
A Spanish court on Tuesday sentenced a pensioner who in 2022 sent letter bombs to Spain's prime minister and the US and Ukrainian embassies to 18 years in prison.
Pompeyo Gonzalez Pascual, a 76-year-old who opposed Western support for Ukraine following Russia's February 2022 invasion, was found guilty of terrorism and manufacturing explosives for sending letter bombs to six addresses, the court said.
AFP
World News
2024-07-17
Russia, Ukraine to exchange 90 prisoners of war on Wednesday: Bloomberg
World News
2024-07-17
Russia, Ukraine to exchange 90 prisoners of war on Wednesday: Bloomberg
0
World News
2024-06-26
UAE succeeds in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine
World News
2024-06-26
UAE succeeds in mediating an exchange of 180 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine
0
World News
2024-05-29
Prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine are on pause, Russian official tells TASS
World News
2024-05-29
Prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine are on pause, Russian official tells TASS
0
World News
02:21
Russian air attack damages critical infrastructure in Sumy region, Ukraine
World News
02:21
Russian air attack damages critical infrastructure in Sumy region, Ukraine
World News
10:12
US President Biden to meet with families of US hostages held in Gaza, official says
World News
10:12
US President Biden to meet with families of US hostages held in Gaza, official says
0
World News
08:48
George Clooney supports Harris, lauds Biden for 'saving democracy:' Statement
World News
08:48
George Clooney supports Harris, lauds Biden for 'saving democracy:' Statement
0
World News
08:22
Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says
World News
08:22
Bangladesh to restore broadband internet Tuesday: Minister says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:37
Dozens of filings flood ICC's Israel-Hamas case, causing delays
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:37
Dozens of filings flood ICC's Israel-Hamas case, causing delays
Middle East News
2024-07-17
Saudia Airlines sees no delays in receiving Airbus jet deliveries
Middle East News
2024-07-17
Saudia Airlines sees no delays in receiving Airbus jet deliveries
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-20
Health Ministry in Gaza declares war death toll at 38,919
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-20
Health Ministry in Gaza declares war death toll at 38,919
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-22
AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay
Lebanon News
2024-07-22
AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay
0
Middle East News
2024-05-31
Security Council decides to withdraw UN mission from Iraq by the end of 2025
Middle East News
2024-05-31
Security Council decides to withdraw UN mission from Iraq by the end of 2025
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?
2
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas
Lebanon News
06:09
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding areas
3
Lebanon News
05:34
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:34
Israeli airstrike targets van in Chaqra, south Lebanon
4
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
Lebanon Economy
08:43
Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings
5
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:32
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
6
World News
15:05
Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports
World News
15:05
Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports
7
Middle East News
12:13
Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker
Middle East News
12:13
Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04
At least 39,090 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:04
At least 39,090 people killed in Gaza: Health Ministry
