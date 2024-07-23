US Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigns

World News
2024-07-23 | 10:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigns

US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned, US media reported Tuesday, a day after she acknowledged that the agency failed in its mission to prevent the assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

Cheatle was facing bipartisan calls to step down after a 20-year-old gunman wounded the Republican presidential candidate at a July 13 campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

AFP
 

World News

US

Secret Service

Kimberly Cheatle

Assassination

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
US officials: Biden expected to meet Netanyahu on Thursday at White House
Netanyahu requests meeting with former President Trump, Politico reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-15

Statement from US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle following Trump's attempted assassination

LBCI
World News
2024-07-22

US Secret Service 'failed' in mission to protect Trump: director

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

US Secret Service denies Trump's requests for additional resources

LBCI
World News
2024-07-17

US watchdog investigates Secret Service handling of rally where Trump was shot

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:58

French President Macron will look to form new government in mid-August, after Olympics

LBCI
World News
14:41

Israeli PM to meet Biden on Thursday at the White House

LBCI
World News
14:14

US State Dept OKs potential military sale to Saudi Arabia worth $2.8 billion

LBCI
World News
13:49

Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in US presidential race, Reuters/Ipsos poll uncovers: Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-17

Saudia Airlines sees no delays in receiving Airbus jet deliveries

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:43

Fitch Ratings confirms Lebanon's 'Restricted Default' status and withdraws ratings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-13

Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-02

New Crown Prince of Kuwait takes the oath in front of Emir

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More