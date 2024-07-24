Spanish PM agrees to testify in graft probe in writing: Court filing

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has agreed to testify in a preliminary corruption probe into his wife’s business dealings but will do so in writing, he said in a court filing sent Wednesday to the judge in charge of the case.



"I am willing... to cooperate with the judicial administration" but "my statement will have to be in writing" as allowed for by the law "due to my position as prime minister," he said in the filing, a copy of which was obtained by AFP.



AFP