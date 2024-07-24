News
Thousands protest Netanyahu outside US Capitol
World News
2024-07-24 | 13:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Thousands protest Netanyahu outside US Capitol
Thousands gathered in Washington on Wednesday to protest Benjamin Netanyahu and call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, as the Israeli premier prepared to address the US Congress.
Crowds carrying Palestinian flags and signs ranging from left-wing slogans to Bible verses gathered outside the Capitol calling for a ceasefire and the arrest of Netanyahu, as prosecutors seek a warrant for him at the International Criminal Court.
"The hypocrisy of our (US) politicians today has gone beyond any limits," Mo, a 58-year-old protester, told AFP.
Netanyahu will address Congress later Wednesday in a high-profile speech to the US government, Israel's steadfast ally in its war against Hamas.
Relations have grown strained as the civilian death toll in Gaza has grown, leading to protests in the United States and increasing criticism from President Joe Biden's administration, though little has changed in the way of US military support.
Protesters gathered Wednesday were calling for a ceasefire while also criticizing Netanyahu's appearance in the United States.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Washington
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ceasefire
Israel
Hamas
War
US Congress
