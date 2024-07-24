Netanyahu says 'confident' in efforts to free hostages

2024-07-24
Netanyahu says 'confident' in efforts to free hostages
Netanyahu says 'confident' in efforts to free hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed confidence Wednesday in efforts to secure the release of hostages seized by Hamas, in a speech to US lawmakers attended by Noa Argamani, who was held by the militants.

"I'm confident that these efforts can succeed, some of them are taking place right now," Netanyahu said. "I want to thank President (Joe) Biden for his tireless efforts on behalf of the hostages."

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Hostages

Hamas

