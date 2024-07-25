Cargo ship sinks off Taiwan, 9 sailors abandon ship: Emergency officials

A Tanzania-flagged cargo ship "had sank" off Taiwan's southern coast and forced its nine Myanmar crew members to abandon ship, the head of Taiwan's National Fire Agency said Thursday.



"(They) they fell into the sea and were floating there (with life jackets)," said Hsiao Huan-chang, adding that another cargo ship was called to assist them and authorities would immediately dispatch rescuers "when the weather permits" as Taiwan continues to feel the impact of Typhoon Gaemi.



AFP