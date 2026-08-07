US appeals court blocks Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project

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07-08-2026 | 11:30
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US appeals court blocks Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project
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US appeals court blocks Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom project

A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday ordered President Donald Trump’s administration to stop construction on a $400 million ballroom on the site of the White House's demolished East Wing, dealing the Republican leader a major setback in a case testing his presidential authority.

The Washington-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in a divided 2-1 order upheld a preliminary injunction won by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which sued last year after the administration tore down the East Wing and began building a 90,000-square-foot (8,360-square-meter) ballroom without seeking authorization from Congress.

"Whether or not a ⁠massive ballroom should be constructed is for Congress to decide and is not a matter for Executive self-help," the panel's majority wrote. "Congress has not ceded unfettered authority to the Executive Branch to dramatically redesign, reshape, and reconstruct the White House — the People’s House — to fit a particular President’s desires."

The appeals court placed its ruling on hold for 14 days to allow the Trump administration to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.



Reuters 

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